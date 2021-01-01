Two people injured in Parkway Village shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot inside a home in Parkway Village overnight.

It happened in a neighborhood near Almo Avenue and Knight Road.

Authorities didn’t say if they had anyone in custody, but told WREG both victims were taken to the hospital.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News