Two people injured in overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital overnight following two separate shootings.

One person was shot at the Willow Creek Apartments in southeast Memphis just after midnight. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but so far authorities have not released the victim’s condition.

Officers also responded to a shooting on Tillman Street in Binghampton. Authorities have not released any details on what happened.

If you know anything about either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.