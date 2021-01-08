Two men waiting for workplace to open shot by gunman in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people waiting for their workplace to open for the morning had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot by a lone gunman, police said.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of South Cooper after receiving a shots fired call, first responders said. When they arrived, they located two men inside a parked car with gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they were waiting for their supervisor to open the business for the morning when the gunman approached the passenger side of their vehicle and fired twice. The passenger was critically injured from a gunshot wound to the chest while the driver was shot in the arm.

Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center by ambualnce for treatment.

The gunman in this case jumped into a dark-colored vehicle that had been parked on Walker and fled the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.