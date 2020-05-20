Two people injured after shots fired outside Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a gunman after an overnight shooting in Frayser sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, a woman was leaving an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Corning when someone shot at the vehicle. The driver lost control and crashed into a pole.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired but officers said at least one of them hit a male passenger in the back.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.