Two people injured after shooting outside Hickory Hill bar and grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after a shooting outside a bar and grill in Hickory Hill Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they were called to La Fogata Bar and Grill on Malco Way around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after they received a call that shots had been fired.

When they arrived they found one victim on the scene and that person were rushed to the Regional Medical Center. A second victim was taken by private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital.

According to initial reports, the whole thing started as a fight inside the bar. The crowd then moved outside and that’s when shots were fired.

Police interviewed witnesses trying to determine who fired the shots. As of now, no one is in custody.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.