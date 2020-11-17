Two people injured after roadway shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were critically injured following an early morning roadway shooting in Frayser.

According to initial reports, two vehicles were heading westbound in the 3100 block of Frayser Boulevard when someone fired shots. The second vehicle was struck multiple times and two people inside were seriously injured.

The suspects were possibly in a white Ford F-150.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.