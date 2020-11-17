MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were critically injured following an early morning roadway shooting in Frayser.
According to initial reports, two vehicles were heading westbound in the 3100 block of Frayser Boulevard when someone fired shots. The second vehicle was struck multiple times and two people inside were seriously injured.
The suspects were possibly in a white Ford F-150.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Trump legal team prepares for federal hearing in lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Police issue City Watch alert for pregnant teen
- Shelby County Health Department reports significant increase in COVID-19 cases
- Two people injured after roadway shooting in Frayser
- Newsfeed Now: Feds prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations; AR officer saves 2 people, dog from fire