Three people injured after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hickory Hill overnight.

First responders said they located the victims at a gas station near the corner of Knight Arnold and Ridgeway around 11:30 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One was listed in critical condition while the other was noncritical.

A third victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle a short time later. He is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.