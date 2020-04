MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a car hit a motorcycle on Highway 64, in northeast Memphis, on Monday night.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, the car was a Nissan.

Officers are on the scene of a crash in the 7800 block of Hwy 64.

Prelim info – a motorcycle and a Nissan sedan were involved. The driver of the motorcycle was xported critical to ROH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 28, 2020

Police dispatch says the scene is in the area of Cypress Ridge Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not clear what condition the driver of the Nissan is in.

