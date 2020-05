Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman are dead after a double shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis police said on Twitter it happened at a home on Fun Valley Drive in the Windyke area.

At 2:13 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3920 Fun Valley Dr.

Officers located a male and female unresponsive inside the residence. Both victims were pronounced deceased.

Prelim info – this is a possible murder/suicide. We will advise once additional info is available. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2020

Police say a male and female were found dead inside the home and believe this could have been a murder-suicide.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.