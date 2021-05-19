Two people detained after man shot, killed in Helena-West Helena

HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — One person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Helena-West Helena, police said.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Eric Hall-Amos, 29, was walking in the area of North 6th Street and Baldwin when a white SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired a shot.

Hall was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Two people have been detained for questioning and authorities believe they knew the victim. The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation.

This is the third homicide this year in Helena-West Helena.