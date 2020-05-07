Two people dead, third injured after crash, shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and a third – possibly a juvenile – is in critical condition after a crash and shooting in East Memphis.

According to police, first responders arrived on Barron Avenue near Dogwood Drive early Thursday morning to find a crashed car and two people dead inside. A third victim was driven by private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital and then transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

WREG was told that the car was shot up following the crash.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.