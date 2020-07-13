Two people dead, third injured after Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting early Monday morning in Binhampton.

According to authorities, a man showed up at the Tillman Police Station around 5:30 a.m. Monday suffering from a gunshot wound and told police about a disturbance in the 2800 block of Nathan.

When first responders arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said one of the victims found on the porch lives at the home.

Authorities said the shooter is known to the victims. He ran from the scene. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.