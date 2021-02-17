Two people dead after separate shootings in Frayser, South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed on Monday in separate shooting incidents in Frayser and South Memphis.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Memphis Police responded to the 3000 block of Skycastler and found a man who had been shot to death.

Several hours later, first responders made their way to the 2300 block of Elvis Presley where they found another man who had been shot to death inside a vehicle.

No suspect information was available in either case. If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.