Two people dead after overnight shootings in Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened overnight.

Memphis Police say one man was shot and killed on Newgate Drive near Outland Road at around 12 AM Saturday morning.

At this time, there’s no information on the suspect or what led to that shooting.

About 30 minutes later, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Exxon on Rhodes Avenue near Getwell Road.

The victim of that shooting was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police describe the suspects of this shooting as two women in a red Pontiac G-6.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News