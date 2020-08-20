Two people dead after fiery crash on Lamar Avenue

A Memphis police officer blocks traffic at the intersection of Lamar and Winchester after a fiery crash killed two people early Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a crash along Lamar Avenue early Thursday morning.

Memphis police said the three-vehicle accident happened at Lamar and Winchester. One of the vehicles had caught on fire by the time first responders arrived.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.