Two people dead after fiery crash on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a crash along Lamar Avenue early Thursday morning.
Memphis police said the three-vehicle accident happened at Lamar and Winchester. One of the vehicles had caught on fire by the time first responders arrived.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.
It’s unclear what caused the accident.
