SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were killed following a crash early Friday morning in Shelby County.

The sheriff's office told WREG the individuals were traveling along a winding section of Raleigh Lagrange near Collierville Arlington when the driver lost control and hit a culvert.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said they are working to determine what caused the accident.