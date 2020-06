MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Millington.

The sheriff’s office says two people were shot on Martinwest Drive near Martin Road. Both victims went to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says two people are detained at this time.

SCSO is on the scene of a double shooting in the 6200 block of Martinwest Drive, in Millington. Both victims have been transported to ROH in critical condition. Deputies have two people detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/BwtmntXh5c — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 5, 2020