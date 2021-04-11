Two people critically injured after being struck by a car in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are critically injured after being struck by a car in North Memphis early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police said officers arrived to the scene around 1:53 a.m., after receiving a call about a hit and run. When officers made it to the scene, they located two people who were critically injured near the intersection of Firestone and Thomas.

The two pedestrians were taken to Regional One Hospital. Officers said the pedestrians were walking in the crosswalk when they were struck by a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Thomas.

There’s no word on any arrest at this time.