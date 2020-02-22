Two people accused of stealing from a Memphis school

Tabitha Masteron (left) and Mark Meetze (right) are accused of stealing from the Memphis Business Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people will face a judge on Monday after police say they tried to steal $1400 of Ethernet cables from a Memphis school.

Police say they caught Mark Meetze and Tabitha Materson walking away from the Memphis Business Academy, on Frayser Boulevard, with the cables on a cart.

According to arrest records, the building is under construction and the back door was open.

A representative with the school says the cables were being kept in a locked equipment room.

Both Meetze and Masterson are facing burglary and theft charges.