Two Oklahoma men charged in botched mutilation

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two southeast Oklahoma men were charged with removing the testicles of a willing 28-year-old Virginia man, according to court documents.

The LeFlore County District Attorney’s office filed the court documents on Wednesday, October 21, accusing Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, of Wister, Oklahoma for:

COUNT 1: Conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery

Conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery COUNT 2: Practicing medicine without a license

Practicing medicine without a license COUNT 3: Maiming

Maiming COUNT 4: Unlawful use of communication facility

Unlawful use of communication facility COUNT 5: Distribution of controlled/dangerous substance

Distribution of controlled/dangerous substance COUNT 6: Assault/Battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault/Battery with a dangerous weapon COUNT 7: Failure to bury a dead human member

Failure to bury a dead human member COUNT 8: Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Possession of controlled dangerous substance COUNT 9: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

On Wednesday, October 14, McAlester Regional Hospital called the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to report they had a 28-year-old man who said he had surgery at a home in Wister on Monday, October 12.

The patient told hospital personnel that the plan was to remove his testicles, “by a Bob Allen and Thomas,” according to court documents. “The victim informed medical personnel that Bob and Thomas tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.”

Sheriff deputies spoke with the victim on Wednesday evening at the hospital.

The victim told the deputies that about three weeks ago he was searching the internet about castrations and made contact with Allen through one of those sites. They chatted online then Skyped. Allen said he had 15 years of experience and has videos of the procedures, according to a court affidavit.

On September 28, the victim, who lives in Virginia, booked a flight, after Allen told him “the surgery wouldn’t cost him anything,” per the court documents.

The victim flew into the Dallas/Ft. Worth airport on Sunday, October 11, and was picked up by a man who said he was Bob Allen. They arrived at Allen’s home at the 45000 block of Blake Drive in Wister late that night and went to sleep in separate bedrooms. The next day, Allen told the victim he would do the surgery around 5 p.m., the court document states.

As promised, the procedure took place at approximately 5 p.m. and took two hours to complete. The victim described a wood table covered in operation gowns. Allen prepped the victim by wiping his groin and then injecting the area with numbing medication. The victim was awake during the surgery while his scrotum and testicles were removed with surgical equipment by Allen and his partner Gates, according to the victim’s statement to the deputies.

After the surgery, Allen said, “he was going to consume the parts, laughed, and said he was a cannibal.” The victim also said Allen told him, “he [Allen] worked on someone that he described to be crazy and that he left the male opened up to die overnight.” Allen mentioned there were six more clients scheduled for the same procedure, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday morning, October 13, the victim said he woke up with a lot of bleeding and would pass out. He called for Allen who finally agreed to take him to McAlester Regional Hospital.

During the drive, Allen told the victim that if he died, or lost consciousness, he’d dump him in the woods. They arrived at the hospital and Allen said, “if anyone asks, he done it to himself,” according to the court document.

The LCSO got a search warrant for the Wister home. Allen and Gates were not at home when the deputies arrived.

During the search, one room had multiple storage devices with recordings of “this type of surgery,” three laptops, and numerous medications.

In a bedroom, bags of mushrooms were in a locker, a medical bag with utensils, and a resealable plastic bag inside a deep freezer with what appeared to be testicles. Another bedroom had syringes and adult diapers.

The bathroom had a small tub with what appeared to be dried blood.

The living room had two flash drives, restraint straps next to the medicine cabinet. A sheet with a needle and a bloodied dog pad was found in the trash.

During the search, the deputies were told that Allen and Gates were at the hospital trying to visit the victim. That’s where McAlester police officers took both men into custody.

After the search was completed, the deputies transported Allen and Gates from the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office to LCSO for booking.

Allen and Gates are scheduled for a court appearance on October 23. Both are currently jailed with bonds set at 295,000 each.

The victim is still hospitalized at McAlester Regional Health Center due to the botched surgery.