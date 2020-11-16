Two of five Wilder Youth Development Center escapees apprehended

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two of the five youth detainees who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville on earlier this month have been apprehended, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the youths were apprehended in Memphis as part of a cooperative effort between them and area fugitive task force members. Investigators said that charges are being sought against people who helped harbor the youths after their escape. The two detainees have been returned to DCS custody, the FCSO said.

Authorities said because the escapees are juveniles they are prevented from releasing names, charges or other identifying information.

Anyone with any information regarding the three remaining escapees is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.