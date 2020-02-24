Boat found after Obion County students, chaperone reported missing on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Rescue and search crews looking for two Obion County students and a chaperone who went missing over the weekend on Pickwick Lake have located their bass boat on the Tennessee River below the dam.

The search continues for the missing people.

According to WKRN, the group — two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old chaperone — was having trouble with their bass boat’s engine prior to the start of a fishing competition. They were not able to start at the same time as the other competitors.

It was initially believed that the three left for home, but authorities told the news agency that they now believe the group went ahead and launched their boat in an attempt to compete.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources agency said the three went out on the boat Saturday, but were not reported missing until about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The boat was located on Monday on the Tennessee River.

School officials were reportedly notified late Sunday evening that the three people did not return from the weekend trip.

Amy Snider-Spencer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they and the Hardin County Fire Department resumed the search Monday near the Pickwick Dam after a temporary delay due to weather.