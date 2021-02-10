Two more suspects arrested after shots fired at detective in southwest Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two more suspects in connection to a recent shooting involving a local detective.

On January 27, deputies were near Carbon Road in southwest Memphis having located a Dodge Charger that was stolen at gunpoint just two hours prior. When deputies responded, four armed males fled in the stolen vehicle and later bailed out when the driver wrecked on Elder Road.

On Tuesday, WREG reported the arrested of David Elion, 19, who authorities claimed fired a shot at a detective while fleeing from authorities.

Authorities said Wednesday that Edward Spencer, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were also arrested in connection to this incident. Spencer was arrested for carjacking and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony while the juvenile was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and failure to stop.

An image of the juvenile was not release nor his name provided because he is being charged as a minor.