Two more coronavirus cases confirmed at Corinth High School one week after classes resume

CORINTH, Miss. — Two more people at Corinth High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Monday.

Corinth Schools notified parents of students who were in close contact with the two positive cases that their child will need to isolate for 14 days while still completing schoolwork online.

Neither positive case has been at the school since last Tuesday, the district said.

COVID-19 Update Monday, August 3, 2020

The two additional cases make for three total cases at Corinth High School after a student was confirmed to have tested positive last week.

Last week was the first week back at school for students in Corinth.

As one of the first districts to resume in-person classes, the school district assured parents it is in constant contact with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about safety measures.

