Two more Arkansas inmates die from COVID-19 complications

The Arkansas Department of Corrections made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The Division of Correction is announcing additional inmate deaths. Two of the deaths being ported today are inmates who were being treated for #COVID19 related symptoms. All families have been notified.

In the post, officials say one inmate died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center and the other died at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Both inmates had preexisting health conditions that were susceptible to the virus. One inmate was serving a 30 year sentence while the other was serving life without parole.

On Saturday, the department announced two inmates died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center while being treated for COVID-19.