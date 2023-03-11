MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis family is seeking answers after a beloved Memphis-Shelby County School employee was killed earlier this year.

It has been two months since Larry Thorn was found dead in a brutal manner in a South Memphis neighborhood.

Investigators have yet to publicly identify a suspect or determine a motive, leaving his mother, Lavonda Henderson, disappointed.

“It hurts me so bad because I wasn’t there to be able to help him at that time of need,” Henderson said. “Have not just empathy but have sympathy for me as well cause my heart is hurting. That was like my first love. I just don’t think it’s fair. I don’t think they’re doing enough.”

According to Memphis police, on January 10, Thorn was found dead outside of a church. He had been shot and set on fire.

Other advocates like Thorn’s former classmate, Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson, agree with Henderson.

“They’ve gone two months with near silence as it relates to his murder. This is unfair, this is an injustice and we as a community have a responsibility to do all that we can,” Pearson said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.