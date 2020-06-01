Two Mississippi State students dead, one hurt in car accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another is critical injured after a single car crash in DeSoto County on Sunday night.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, three Mississippi State students were in the car when it crashed on Getwell Road near Gray’s Creek.

One person was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition and the other two died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the names of the students have not been released.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News