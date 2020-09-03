Two men wanted for taking woman’s car in Westwood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men they say stole a woman’s car as she was passing out census flyers in the Westwood neighborhood.

The woman parked her red, four-door 2012 Buick Enclave in the 3900 block of Baywind on Aug. 29.

Police say when she walked away from her car, two men got into the drivers’ seat and a rear passenger seat. She ran back to her car and opened the passenger door, but the men pushed her out and sped off southbound on Baywind.

The vehicle has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police provided a video of the incident.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.