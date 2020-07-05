Two men shot in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot in downtown Memphis, Memphis police say.

The shooting reportedly just after 12:30 a.m., in the area of South Main and Beale.

Police say two men were in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots at them. One man went to the hospital in critical condition, while the other went in non-critical condition.

At 12:35 am, officers responded to shots fired near 180 S. Main. The victims advised they were in the parking lot when a vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots at them. One male was xported critical to ROH and a second male is non-critical.

Four males were detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2020

Police say four men were detained after the shooting, but police haven’t said if any of those men have been arrested.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.