Two men injured in four-vehicle crash in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were injured in a four-vehicle crash in southwest Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say the crash happened on South Third Street near Peebles Road.

The men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say traffic north and southbound bound is temporarily blocked off at this time.

