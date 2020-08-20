MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were injured in a four-vehicle crash in southwest Memphis Thursday afternoon.
Memphis Police say the crash happened on South Third Street near Peebles Road.
The men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police say traffic north and southbound bound is temporarily blocked off at this time.
- Suspect in downtown Memphis murder captured in Marion
- Shelby County Schools, internet providers test internet capacity ahead of virtual school year
- Two men injured in four-vehicle crash in southwest Memphis
- Collierville man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot door-to-door salesman
- House to vote on $25 billion boost for Postal Service