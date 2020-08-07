Two men arrested in death of 6-year-old shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing a long list of charges in connection to the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Frayser back in April.

Aison Golden was getting ready to go to a birthday party when he was shot April 11 in the 800 block of Par. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, police arrested Ronnekio Johnson and James Murphy after they were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and enhancement of punishment for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The pair allegedly fired multiple shots in homes in the 800 block of Par. The District Attorney’s Office said there were multiple children playing outside or inside the homes at the time of the shooting.

Aison Golden