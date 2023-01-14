MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle was struck by gunfire numerous times in North Memphis.

According to MPD, on January 6, 2023, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue.

Officers were advised that a red Nissan Altima began to open fire in the victim’s direction. The victims sustained no injuries, but their vehicle was struck numerous times.

Video footage captured two males exiting the red Nissan Altima and firing shots.

Officers are seeking the help of the public to identify the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is used to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.