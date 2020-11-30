Two men discovered dead inside Lamar Avenue business after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were discovered dead inside a business near the airport after a shooting, police said.

Authorities said it happened at 3607 Lamar Avenue around noon Monday.

Police said men were shot and were pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

