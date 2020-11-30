Two men discovered dead inside Lamar Avenue business after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were discovered dead inside a business near the airport after a shooting, police said.
Authorities said it happened at 3607 Lamar Avenue around noon Monday.
Police said men were shot and were pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump
- ‘That little girl was my light’: Grandmother remembers 8-year-old girl murdered inside Raleigh home
- Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
- Arkansas’ small businesses impacted by COVID-19, below national average
- November ratings results: News Channel 3 is #1