Two men charged in deadly shooting near South Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis men were charged in connection to a deadly shooting near a church in South Memphis last year.

On September 6, officers responded to a shooting call at Gill Avenue and Pillow Street, near St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, and found Markel Alexander, 50, dead.

Investigators announced Friday that Jaylin Wright, 18, and Terry Wilkins, 19, had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Wright was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of carjacking, carjacking, and employement of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Wilkins was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property $10,000 – $60,000.