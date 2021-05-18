Two men charged after separate shootings involving alleged would-be thieves in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused of shooting alleged would-be thieves both appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Robert Buie, who’s charged with second-degree murder and being a felon with a handgun. The crime that landed Buie behind bars happened Sunday at Scootie’s on Walker Avenue. Detectives said a man inside may have tried getting away with $100 in stolen items.

Buie told detectives that, as the store’s stocker and security guard, he asked the man to get on the ground. His request was ignored, leading to a single, deadly shot being fired.

Bobby Freeze was also in court after being accused of shooting a man he claimed was stealing tools from his truck from the parking lot of the Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue.

Freeze told detectives that, despite being feet away from the busy Summer Avenue, he fired twice. The victim was hit in the back of the head and crashed into a school across the street.

The incidents have many concerned about the looming permitless carry law going into effect July 1.

“There’s no understanding of how to use it or why to use it,” said Alonzo Frazier.

“I’m in favor of permitless carry because if criminals were out here and they knew people were carrying, they would be less likely to act in a criminal manner,” said Curtis Bistolfi.

As for Freeze and Buie, both man remains behind bars this evening.