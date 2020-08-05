Two men arrested in connection to Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police made two arrests in connection to a shooting at a Whitehaven gas station over the weekend.

Court records said a victim showed up at Methodist South Hospital saying he had been shot by two men armed with assault rifles on Saturday. He said it happened at the Valero gas station on East Shelby Drive.

Police said the shots also hit a home on nearby Hodge Road with 10 people inside. No one was injured inside the house.

On Tuesday, Roderick Pratcher and Robert McDonald were each charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault.