Two men arrested in connection to deadly attempted robbery outside northeast Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested in connection to a deadly attempted robbery outside a northeast Memphis motel.

Joshua Black and Darion Clayborne were both charged with attempted robbery and first-degree murder, court records show.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, first responders were called to America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Sycamore View after Jimmy Moore was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot. The victim was rushed to Baptist East where he was prounounced dead.

Several hours later, WREG’s Melissa Moon was told by an employee at a gas station that he remembered serving the victim and hearing what sounded like a gunshot not long after he left. He said officers were looking at their surveillance video all night.

According to the police report, the murder and attempted robbery was captured on that surveillance video. It allegedly showed two suspects in a white Ford Taurus drive past Moore as he was heading back to the motel. The two suspects approached the man, hit him over the head and tried to rob him.

Both suspects fired their weapons before fleeing the scene.

The temporary tags on the vehicle were checked and reportedly came back to Black, police said. Investigators located the suspect, a witness and the vehicle at a home in the 6900 block of LaGrange.

The witness identified the second suspect as Clayborne, who reportedly admitted to shooting the victim during an attempted robbery.

Black also reportedly admitted to trying to rob the man, but not to the shooting.