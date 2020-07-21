Two men arrested after Northaven convenience store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting at the Penny Pantry convenience store in Northaven over the July 4th holiday weekend.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Barrington Harwell and Lachristian Price were in the parking lot when the victim pulled into the lot and parked his car. Both men started firing shots at the victim, who eventually returned fire in self-defense.

The victim was later transported to the hospital after he was shot in the back.

Several of the bullets also shot out one witness’ vehicle window. She told police that the bullets almost hit her and her five children who were in the car at the time.

Both Harwell and Price were arrested and charged with several felonies, including attempted second-degree murder.