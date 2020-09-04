Two Memphis women participate in COVID-19 vaccine study

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis women taking part in a research study to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 say it’s their way of helping stop the pandemic.

CNS Healthcare in Memphis is conducting clinical trials with Pfizer and hoping to enroll more people for the “double blind” study.

For Memphian Judith Cardoso, a morning walk with her lively dog Sawyer is a great way to stay healthy.

“I don’t think I can handle a whole week of not getting out here two or three times,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso says she also had health on her mind, but on a global scale, when she signed up to take part in the study.

“I feel like I’m in fairly good health and have a positive outlook on life, so it thought that this would be something that I could do to contribute to the ‘cause,’ so to speak,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso has already had one injection and will have another this month as part of the double blind study.

“From what I understand it’s basically a ‘coin flip,’” Cardoso said. “Heads you get the vaccine, tails you get the saline, and it’s a new ‘toss’ every time a new patient comes in the door.”

With COVID-19 deaths predicted to double, researchers are hoping to develop a vaccine by the new year.

Those are two reasons Memphian Vickie Hollis signed up for the clinical trial.

“Well, I just want to see a cure and unless they do a study, then they can’t find a cure,” Hollis said. “Because they have to do some humans to get a study for human beings, so that’s why I wanted to take part.”

Hollis says it’s important, as an African American, to take part in the study.

“They said that African Americans would be infected with it more than the Asian and Hispanic populations, so I didn’t know if it was true or not, but I just wanted to take part in the study,” Hollis said.

CNS is looking for more participants.