Two teens arrested in Memphis after Michigan man shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested in Hickory Hill after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Michigan.

Warrants were issued for the teens’ arrests after Antonio Buford, 29, was shot and killed May 24 in Saginaw, Michigan.

United States Marshals arrested the 15-year-old and 17-year-old suspects without incident Thursday in the Arbors of Hickory Ridge apartments.

The teens face first-degree murder charges. They are currently being held and awaiting extradition.

U.S. Marshals do not release the names of juvenile suspects.