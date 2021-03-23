Two Memphis council members call for end to Waste Pro contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis City Council members are calling for the contract with Waste Pro to pick up trash in some Memphis neighborhoods to be terminated.

Councilmen Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle made the announcement Tuesday. The city has been in contract with the company since July 2019 to service some areas of Memphis.

In the past 30 days, the city’s 311 system has logged more than 2,000 complaints about missed pickup, mostly from those areas.

“After months of continuous complaints of trash piles and missed pickups, I have had enough,” Councilman Canale stated in a release. “As a basic function of city government, citizens expect to put their garbage out and for it to be collected, without piling up in their front yard.”

In 2018, the city ended its contract with Inland Waste due to poor services.

On April 6, Canale and Carlisle said they will introduce a resolution requesting the Strickland administration terminate and rebid the Waste Pro contract.

Monday, Mayor Jim Strickland responded to citizen complaints about trash pickup, which had been featured in several stories by WREG. He said:

“First and foremost, I’m sorry and I take full responsibility for our lack of adequate Solid Waste service to some Area E residents which is made up of Cordova, Hickory Hill and parts of East Memphis. The lack of service is completely unacceptable. I want you to know that we are actively working to find a long-term solution. To help alleviate some of the backlog, this past weekend and for the next few weeks we will have City of Memphis crews working overtime to get your trash picked up, and I want to thank them for stepping up to help. Again, I apologize for the lack of service, but please know we’re working diligently to get this issue permanently resolved.” MAYOR JIM STRICKLAND

WastePro did not respond to a request for comment Monday.