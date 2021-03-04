Two killed, two others injured in Oxford crash

OXFORD, Miss. – The Oxford Police Department says two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash early Thursday morning.

At around 7:43 a.m., Oxford Police and other agencies responded to a report of a wreck at US-278 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway. Police say the crash involved a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and a Panola County 2020 Mack garbage truck.

Police say the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 40-year-old John Matthew Ellington of Oxford, was pronounced dead on the scene. A female juvenile went to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi but died shortly after arriving.

Oxford Police say a male juvenile went to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the garbage truck was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oxford Police did not give the names or ages of the juvenile victims.

“Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends. When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement Thursday evening.

Oxford Police say the accident is under investigation.