Two killed in Whitehaven apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says two people were killed in an apartment fire in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

The fire happened at the New Horizon River Apartments on Cazassa Road near Victoria Road at 3:18 AM.

Firefighters found two men unresponsive in the kitchen. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after sustaining smoke inhalation and second degree burns to 40% of his body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fire was brought under control at 3:46 AM.

The fire department says the victims’ names and ages have not been released “pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.” The Shelby County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Red Cross says 10 people were displaced by the fire. The fire department says the fire was started accidentally when “smoking materials left unattended ignited combustible materials in the living room.”