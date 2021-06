MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people were killed overnight in a two-vehicle crash in Cordova, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the crash happened in the 500 block of North Germantown Parkway right before 2:30 a.m.

Memphis Police said the investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling southbound and, with its front, struck the middle of vehicle #2.

Both occupants of vehicle #1 were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.