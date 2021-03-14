Two killed in Coahoma County shooting

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — The Coahoma County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in the East Park area in Lyon, Mississippi, on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office received the call at around 1:43 p.m. March 12. Officials with the the sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. Both men died from their injuries.

The shooting victims were identified as 20-year-old Bruce Washington and 21-year-old Tawon Jackson, both of Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office said arrest warrants have been issued for both Albert Thomas, 32, and Trentavius Thomas, 22. Both men are from Lyon, Mississippi.

Officials said if you have any information about their whereabouts to call them at 662-902-9954 or 662-624-3085.