Two killed, firefighter injured in Westwood house fire

Memphis Fire Department said two people died in a house fire in Westwood on Monday night. (courtesy MFD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and a firefighter injured in a house fire Monday in the Westwood neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to a house at 4268 Glenbrook Drive at 8 p.m.

Inside, they found a man and woman who were unresponsive. The two were taken in critical condition to Regional One, where they were later pronounced dead.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital with an injury to his arm. Three adults were assisted by the Red Cross.

Memphis Fire Department officials said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental as a result of a space heater positioned too close to combustible materials in the living room.

Note: This story was updated to reflect new information from MFD on the fire’s cause.