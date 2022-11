MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night.

A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines.

Police say it happened just before midnight.

Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.