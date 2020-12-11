Two inmates escape from Tennessee facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two minimum-security inmates escaped Friday morning from a facility in northwest Tennessee, the state’s department of corrections said.

Robert Lee Brown, 36, is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape out of Putnam County. His sentence was set to expire in 2022.

Christopher Osteen, 34, is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary out of Madison County. His sentence was set to expire in 2023.

Officers at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee confirmed the two inmates were missing at 8:25 a.m. A search is under way and investigators are following active leads.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.