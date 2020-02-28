Two inmates die in hospital at Parchman

FILE – In this May 19, 2010, file photograph, traffic moves past the front of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says two inmates died in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman this week.

MDOC says that one inmate died on Thursday, and the other died on Friday.

Both inmates are believed to have died of natural causes. MDOC says autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death in each case.

The inmates’ identities have not been released at this time. MDOC says the identifications are pending notification of next of kin.