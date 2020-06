MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people have been injured and one person has been killed in a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of East Shelby Drive and Neely Road.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while two other victims are in critical condition.

Police say the suspect may have fled the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone with any info is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2020

